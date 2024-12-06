Left Menu

Here is why Angelina Jolie went barefoot on 'The Tonight Show'

Angelina Jolie made an unexpected fashion statement at her first talk show appearance in a decade, reported People.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 20:22 IST
Here is why Angelina Jolie went barefoot on 'The Tonight Show'
Angelina Jolie (Photo/Instagram/@labiennale). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Angelina Jolie made an unexpected fashion statement at her first talk show appearance in a decade, reported People. The Maria actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a flowing black gown, walking across the stage barefoot in Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. "I noticed that you're barefoot," host Jimmy Fallon questioned Jolie during the show, "Did you forget your shoes?"

She responded, "No, I broke my toe yesterday, and I tried to find a comfortable shoe, but I just decided to not." While seated in the guest seat next to Fallon's desk, Jolie displayed her bare feet and dark-painted toenails. As the interview began, the mother of six acknowledged feeling out of her comfort zone.

"By the way, I get very nervous on talk shows," she shared. "I get very uncomfortable, and I haven't done one for, like, a decade. This is so not my thing." Jolie, who shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, with ex-Brad Pitt talked about her children's interests,

"I think some of them [want to work] off-camera, behind the scenes, but they really, really want to be -- especially Shiloh -- they want to be private," said Jolie, adding, "Just private, not photographed, not on the thing. I think, her most of all, would like privacy." "It just must get so tricky, because everyone's famous," Fallon noted.

"But it wasn't their choice," said Jolie. "So some people are more comfortable with public, some people are more comfortable with talk shows." Jolie shared earlier, "None of my children want to be in front of the camera [at] this time. They're quite private."

"Shiloh's extremely private," she added, before further explaining, "They weren't born with privacy, right? So, I hope that they can have that as they grow old. So we'll see." Jolie's appearance on the show comes in promotion of her new Pablo Larrain-directed biopic Maria, in which she played the titular opera singer Maria Callas.

The movie received standing ovations at both the Venice International Film Festival and Telluride Film Festival, reported People. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on NBC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024