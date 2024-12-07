Left Menu

ISKCON Temple in Bangladesh Set Ablaze Amid Ongoing Tensions

The ISKCON temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh was burned down in a targeted attack. ISKCON officials allege persistent assaults on their community, with limited government action. The arson has raised concerns about the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh, amidst ongoing political changes in the nation.

An ISKCON temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh, was engulfed in flames on Saturday in what is alleged to be a targeted attack. The International Society for Krishna Consciousness announced the incident and expressed deep concerns over continued assaults on their community in the region.

ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharamn Das stated that members of the Vaishnavite order were deliberately targeted, with idols within the temple set ablaze by vandals. According to Das, the arson occurred between 2-3 AM at the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple and Shri Shri Mahabhagya Lakshmi Narayan Temple.

Following this incident, ISKCON India voiced concerns over the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh and urged followers to practice their faith with caution. The Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, condemned the attack, calling for justice and strengthened protection for religious minorities in the country.

