Wintry Wonderland: Gulmarg's Snowfall Signals Tourism Revival

Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg has brought joy to Kashmir's tourism sector, as the popular resort town and several other areas in north Kashmir received snow. This recent weather change is expected to enhance winter tourism prospects in the region, especially after last year's dry winter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a welcome development for Kashmir's tourism industry, fresh snowfall in Gulmarg on Sunday has lifted the spirits of stakeholders. Known as the Gulmarg bowl, the resort town experienced snowfall in the afternoon, with the weather continuing to please as of the latest reports.

Officials reported that two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Gulmarg, with snowfall also recorded in the Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir. The Meteorological office has predicted wet weather with a chance of light snow over the next 24 hours in parts of south Kashmir.

These weather conditions are anticipated to enhance winter tourism in the region. Shoaib Ahmad, a local travel agent, expressed optimism over an uptick in tourism, citing increased inquiries from both domestic and international visitors, especially following snowfall in higher areas last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

