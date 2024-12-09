Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt Joins 'Baaghi 4' as Antagonist: A New Chapter in Action Saga

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is set to play the main antagonist in 'Baaghi 4', the latest installment in the action franchise starring Tiger Shroff. The film, to be released on September 5, 2025, is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Dutt announced his role on social media.

Updated: 09-12-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:07 IST
Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is taking on the role of the main antagonist in the highly anticipated film 'Baaghi 4', the latest chapter in the popular action series starring Tiger Shroff.

The movie, slated for a September 5, 2025, release, marks the fourth installment of the 'Baaghi' franchise. Directed by A. Harsha and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film promises to add another thrilling chapter to the series.

Dutt, who is known for his dynamic performances, shared the news on social media with a poster showcasing his intense persona. The 'Baaghi' franchise started in 2016 and has seen two other installments in 2018 and 2020, attracting fans of action cinema worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

