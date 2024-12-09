Left Menu

Echoes of Hiroshima: Empress Masako's Call for a Nuclear-Free World

Empress Masako highlights the significance of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Nihon Hidankyo as a reminder of the enduring efforts for global peace. As survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki attend the award ceremony, their stories emphasize the continuous push for nuclear disarmament and the importance of educating new generations.

Updated: 09-12-2024 12:22 IST
  • Japan

In a poignant reflection, Japanese Empress Masako hailed the Nobel Peace Prize given to Nihon Hidankyo as a significant milestone symbolizing international peace efforts. The award, presented to a group of atomic bombing survivors, underscores the enduring campaign against nuclear weapons that has spanned decades.

With a message that resonates deeply with the world's current geopolitical climate, Masako, the wife of Emperor Naruhito, recalled the pain and struggles of those impacted by the bombings and the relentless pursuit of nuclear disarmament. Her statement was released on her 61st birthday by the Imperial Household Agency.

The survivors, known as hibakusha, view this honor as a vital opportunity to pass their message to future generations, highlighting the urgent need for a nuclear-free world. As Terumi Tanaka, a 91-year-old Nagasaki survivor prepares to address the prize ceremony, he aims to convey the depth of their suffering and appeal to the global community to join their cause.

