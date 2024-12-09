Left Menu

The Trial of Christophe Ruggia: A MeToo Reckoning in French Cinema

Christophe Ruggia faces trial on charges of sexually abusing actress Adèle Haenel as a minor. In a significant #MeToo case from French cinema, Haenel accused Ruggia of misconduct during the filming of 'The Devils.' The trial underscores the broader issues of sexual abuse within the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:17 IST
French film director Christophe Ruggia is set to appear in court on Monday, facing charges of sexually abusing actress Adèle Haenel when she was underage. This marks one of the first prominent #MeToo cases to emanate from the French film industry.

Haenel, known for her role in 'Portrait of a Lady On Fire,' has alleged that Ruggia repeatedly engaged in inappropriate behavior after they were introduced during the filming of 'The Devils' in 2001. During this time, Haenel was 12 years old, and Ruggia was 36. She publicly accused him in 2019 of exerting undue influence over her, which included isolating her from family and crew, and coercing her and her co-star into challenging scenes.

Denied by Ruggia, these allegations entail a potential sentence of up to 10 years and a 150,000-euro fine. Haenel, now a prominent figure in the French #MeToo movement, has retired from the film sector, pointing to the industry's leniency towards those accused of sexual misconduct. The trial, anticipated to last two days, highlights ongoing issues of abuse within the movie business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

