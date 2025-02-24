Left Menu

Kerala Film Industry in Turmoil: Strike Debate Intensifies

The Kerala Film Producers Association has announced a token strike demanding changes including actor remuneration cuts, causing a rift within the industry. While AMMA, the actors' union, opposes the strike, discussions on actor pay are ongoing. Conflicting views within the association highlight tensions in the Kerala film sector.

Kochi
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Film Producers Association has stirred up a storm by announcing a one-day token strike to press for various demands, including a reduction in actor remunerations. The strike date is yet to be decided, as the Malayalam actors union, AMMA, distances itself from the planned protest.

According to the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, the industry will experience a complete halt during the strike day. Producer G Suresh Kumar voiced concerns at a press briefing, highlighting the financial strains on theatres currently operating at a loss. He emphasized the importance of actors reconsidering their fees while asserting the strike is not targeted against them.

Internal disagreements have surfaced within the Producers' Association, sparked by senior producer Antony Perumbavoor's dissent against Suresh Kumar's unilateral strike announcement. As debates continue, AMMA has shown readiness to discuss remuneration concerns, assembling prominent actors to deliberate on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

