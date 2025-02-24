Kerala Film Industry in Turmoil: Strike Debate Intensifies

The Kerala Film Producers Association has stirred up a storm by announcing a one-day token strike to press for various demands, including a reduction in actor remunerations. The strike date is yet to be decided, as the Malayalam actors union, AMMA, distances itself from the planned protest.

According to the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, the industry will experience a complete halt during the strike day. Producer G Suresh Kumar voiced concerns at a press briefing, highlighting the financial strains on theatres currently operating at a loss. He emphasized the importance of actors reconsidering their fees while asserting the strike is not targeted against them.

Internal disagreements have surfaced within the Producers' Association, sparked by senior producer Antony Perumbavoor's dissent against Suresh Kumar's unilateral strike announcement. As debates continue, AMMA has shown readiness to discuss remuneration concerns, assembling prominent actors to deliberate on the issue.

