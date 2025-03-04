Kannada Film Industry Urged to Evolve Amid Criticism

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged the Kannada film industry to continue its recent success while addressing concerns over his candid advice. Speaking at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar acknowledged that his comments might have come across as harsh but insisted they were in the industry's best interest.

Addressing criticism from the BJP, Shivakumar emphasized his straightforward communication style. Responding to questions about the film fraternity's involvement in the Congress-led Mekedatu protest, he highlighted the importance of fighting for the state's language, water, and culture. Citing legendary actor Rajkumar's activism, he urged industry figures to take a stand.

Despite criticism from director Rajendra Singh Babu and claims of unreceived invitations for a film festival, Shivakumar called for participation and unity within the industry. As Shivakumar plans to host the IIFA awards next year, he remains optimistic about the Kannada film industry's potential to rival Bollywood and Hollywood in quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)