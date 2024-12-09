Raj Kapoor: The Cinematic Maestro with Unique Quirks

Rahul Rawail, who considers himself fortunate to have worked closely with the iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor, reminisces about the quirks and genius of the Hindi cinema legend. Kapoor, renowned for films like "Awara" and "Bobby," had a profound love for cinema that was evident in his unique approach to filmmaking.

As Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary approaches, Rawail reflects on his mentor's one-of-a-kind methods. Kapoor was known for his insistence on real elements in his films and would go to great lengths to achieve cinematic perfection. His dedication to creating authentic movie experiences was unmatched.

Kapoor's influence on Hindi cinema remains significant, and Rawail feels privileged to pass on the lessons learned from the showman to aspiring filmmakers. Despite having passed in 1988, Kapoor's legacy endures, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of cinema enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)