Diljit Dosanjh Speaks Out on Ticket Black Marketing During 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024'

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has addressed the rampant black marketing of tickets affecting his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024'. As the tour garners criticism over inflated ticket resales, Dosanjh clarified during a recent performance in Indore that artists are often unfairly blamed for such practices.

The issue has persisted since the tour commenced its India leg in Delhi on October 26. Despite the challenges, the tour broke records, becoming India's highest-grossing concert with 2.5 lakh tickets sold by September. However, many fans were left ticketless, leading to increased black market sales, as confirmed by the Enforcement Directorate's probe into ticket reselling for both Dosanjh's and other international concerts.

Dosanjh emphasized that black marketing isn't new, urging independent musicians to persevere despite obstacles. He noted the 'vocal for local' shift, highlighting the demand for Indian artists akin to previous international acts. His tour, which included sold-out shows, is set to conclude in Guwahati on December 29, following a December 14 performance in Chandigarh.

