Sycamore Gap Trial Postponed Amid Illness

The trial of two men charged with cutting down the historic Sycamore Gap tree along Hadrian's Wall in northern England has been postponed to January due to one's illness. The tree, valued at over £620,000, was a landmark rooted in cultural history and landscape photography.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The trial concerning the destruction of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree at Hadrian's Wall has been pushed to January due to the illness of one of the defendants. The decision came during a hearing on Monday in Newcastle Crown Court.

Presiding Judge Christina Lambert adjourned the trial, which involves Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, accused of criminal damage for allegedly cutting down the famous tree and damaging the ancient Hadrian's Wall.

The tree held significant cultural value, featured in the 1991 film "Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves," and was a popular attraction for tourists and photographers alike.

