Sycamore Gap Trial Postponed Amid Illness

The trial concerning the destruction of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree at Hadrian's Wall has been pushed to January due to the illness of one of the defendants. The decision came during a hearing on Monday in Newcastle Crown Court.

Presiding Judge Christina Lambert adjourned the trial, which involves Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, accused of criminal damage for allegedly cutting down the famous tree and damaging the ancient Hadrian's Wall.

The tree held significant cultural value, featured in the 1991 film "Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves," and was a popular attraction for tourists and photographers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)