Controversy or Campaign? The YesMadam Firing Fiasco

The online beauty service provider YesMadam finds itself at the center of controversy following the leak of an internal email that suggests firing employees who expressed workplace stress. Many have speculated that this might be a calculated marketing ploy.

Anushka Dutta, identified as a UX copywriter at YesMadam, voiced her concerns over LinkedIn, questioning the company's motives behind firing employees overnight. Her post included a screenshot of an HR email raising further eyebrows.

Despite skepticism from internet users who dub the incident a publicity stunt, the company, supported by investors such as Lenskart's Peyush Bansal and OYO's Ritesh Aggarwal, has a history of layoffs unrelated to workplace stress, often citing excessive work demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)