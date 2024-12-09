Left Menu

Controversy or Campaign? The YesMadam Firing Fiasco

Online beauty platform YesMadam faced backlash after an internal email suggested the firing of employees reporting workplace stress. Speculations arose about a marketing gimmick, with debates over its credibility. The company, backed by notable investors, has previously faced criticism over layoffs and excessive work hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:00 IST
Controversy or Campaign? The YesMadam Firing Fiasco
  • Country:
  • India

The online beauty service provider YesMadam finds itself at the center of controversy following the leak of an internal email that suggests firing employees who expressed workplace stress. Many have speculated that this might be a calculated marketing ploy.

Anushka Dutta, identified as a UX copywriter at YesMadam, voiced her concerns over LinkedIn, questioning the company's motives behind firing employees overnight. Her post included a screenshot of an HR email raising further eyebrows.

Despite skepticism from internet users who dub the incident a publicity stunt, the company, supported by investors such as Lenskart's Peyush Bansal and OYO's Ritesh Aggarwal, has a history of layoffs unrelated to workplace stress, often citing excessive work demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

