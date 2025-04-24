Left Menu

Investor Vigilance: BSE Chief Stresses Education Over Regulations

BSE CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy emphasizes that regulations alone cannot shield investors who neglect due diligence. He advises small investors to choose mutual funds and emphasizes the potential of India's SME sector. Ramamurthy also highlights the importance of early investing for women and youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:41 IST
Investor Vigilance: BSE Chief Stresses Education Over Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy has underscored the importance of investor awareness and responsibility. He cautioned that regulations alone are not sufficient to protect investors who fail to take adequate precautions while investing.

At a gathering at the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, Ramamurthy advised investors to thoroughly understand their trades. He criticized reliance on hearsay over due diligence in investing decisions, warning that "you scan a vegetable before you buy it, but when you invest your life's earnings, you go by hearsay."

For small investors lacking market expertise, he recommended mutual funds, especially broad-based or large-cap ones, while urging women and youth to start investing early. Highlighting India's SME sector potential, Ramamurthy noted just 40 SME companies are listed on the BSE, though potential listings exceed 1,000. He also addressed concerns around SME listing manipulation, emphasizing vigilance and the trial use of AI to scan IPOs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025