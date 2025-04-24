Fury in Chhatarpur: Citizens Unite Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Hundreds gathered in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Demonstrators burned the Pakistan flag, advocating strong reprisals against terrorism. Political figures urged for a resolute response from Indian authorities to deter future attacks.
- Country:
- India
In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, several hundred individuals from diverse citizen groups assembled in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, to protest against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which saw 26 tourists mercilessly killed. The protest occurred on Wednesday night, just a day following the attack.
The gathering was marked by the symbolic burning of the Pakistan flag amidst chants condemning the nation for allegedly supporting and sheltering terrorists. Protesters also lit candles at Chhatrasal Square in memory of those who lost their lives.
Pushpendra Pratap Singh, a member of the MP BJP executive committee, emphasized the widespread outrage over the attack and called for a severe counter-response, suggesting a kill ratio to instill fear among terrorist groups. He also highlighted Pakistan's purported involvement, linking it to recent inflammatory rhetoric from the neighboring country's military chief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan International Airlines Soars with First Profit in Two Decades
BSF jawan injured in IED blast along India-Pakistan international border in Punjab: Statement.
Pakistan International Airlines Achieves Profit: A Major Turnaround After Decades
Pakistan’s Economy Shows Steady Growth in FY2025 with Reforms, Stability
Pakistan's Strategic Trade Talks with the US: Navigating New Tariffs