Fury in Chhatarpur: Citizens Unite Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hundreds gathered in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Demonstrators burned the Pakistan flag, advocating strong reprisals against terrorism. Political figures urged for a resolute response from Indian authorities to deter future attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, several hundred individuals from diverse citizen groups assembled in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, to protest against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which saw 26 tourists mercilessly killed. The protest occurred on Wednesday night, just a day following the attack.

The gathering was marked by the symbolic burning of the Pakistan flag amidst chants condemning the nation for allegedly supporting and sheltering terrorists. Protesters also lit candles at Chhatrasal Square in memory of those who lost their lives.

Pushpendra Pratap Singh, a member of the MP BJP executive committee, emphasized the widespread outrage over the attack and called for a severe counter-response, suggesting a kill ratio to instill fear among terrorist groups. He also highlighted Pakistan's purported involvement, linking it to recent inflammatory rhetoric from the neighboring country's military chief.

