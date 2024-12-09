Golden Globes 2025: 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist' Lead with Nominations

Musical thriller 'Emilia Perez' and World War Two epic 'The Brutalist' lead the pack with nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes, marking the start of awards season.

While Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' secured ten nominations, independent distributor A24's 'The Brutalist' received seven nods, both vying for the top film drama award.

The Golden Globes ceremony, marking the run-up to the Oscars, will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser on January 5th, 2025, broadcast by CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

(With inputs from agencies.)