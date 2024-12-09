Golden Globes 2025: 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist' Lead with Nominations
Musical thriller 'Emilia Perez' and post-World War Two epic 'The Brutalist' topped the Golden Globes 2025 nominations, each contending for the best film drama award. A variety of films in different categories gained recognition, influencing the race toward the Academy Awards. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the ceremony.
While Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' secured ten nominations, independent distributor A24's 'The Brutalist' received seven nods, both vying for the top film drama award.
The Golden Globes ceremony, marking the run-up to the Oscars, will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser on January 5th, 2025, broadcast by CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
