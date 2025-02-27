Cynthia Erivo's 'Special Moment' and Star-Studded Performances at Oscars 2025

Cynthia Erivo is set to have a 'special moment' at the Oscars 2025. Performing with her 'Wicked' co-star Ariana Grande, Erivo's highly anticipated appearance was teased by executive producer Katy Mullan at the Oscars Creative Team press conference. Mullan praised Erivo's performance and hinted that it would be entertaining and joyful.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, stars of the 'Wicked' film, are confirmed to deliver a live performance during the awards show. Organizers promised a 'spellbinding moment' and an unforgettable performance according to a post on social media. This pairing is part of a stellar lineup that includes global superstar Lisa of Blackpink fame, Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, and the rising star Raye.

Queen Latifah will also pay tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones at the 97th Academy Awards. Adding grandeur to the night's musical moments, the Los Angeles Master Chorale is set to make a special appearance. This year's ceremony will uniquely spotlight the songwriting process, with insights from creative teams instead of live Best Original Song performances, as revealed by the Academy in January.

