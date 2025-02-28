Oscars Swag Bags: Luxury Meets Community Aid

The Oscars swag bags have returned, offering a mix of luxury and community-centered gifts to nominees. Valued at over $200,000 each, these bags feature skincare products, lavish vacations, and film memorabilia.

This year, a significant addition is a one-year membership to Bright Harbor, a service assisting wildfire survivors. Nominees receive ten extra memberships to gift to those affected by the fires, as part of an initiative by Distinctive Assets, the company behind these gift bags.

Aside from luxury, the bags promote small businesses and minority-owned brands, featuring everything from cannabis options and DNA kits to pet coats made from recycled designer clothing. The swag bags represent an effort to blend extravagance with purposeful giving.

