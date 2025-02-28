Left Menu

Oscars Swag Bags: Luxury Meets Community Aid

This year's Oscars swag bags, worth over $200,000, include luxury skincare, vacations, and film-inspired items. Notably, there's a focus on aiding wildfire survivors with membership to Bright Harbor, allowing further gifting to affected friends and family. The initiative also supports small businesses and minority-owned brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 01:54 IST
The Oscars swag bags have returned, offering a mix of luxury and community-centered gifts to nominees. Valued at over $200,000 each, these bags feature skincare products, lavish vacations, and film memorabilia.

This year, a significant addition is a one-year membership to Bright Harbor, a service assisting wildfire survivors. Nominees receive ten extra memberships to gift to those affected by the fires, as part of an initiative by Distinctive Assets, the company behind these gift bags.

Aside from luxury, the bags promote small businesses and minority-owned brands, featuring everything from cannabis options and DNA kits to pet coats made from recycled designer clothing. The swag bags represent an effort to blend extravagance with purposeful giving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

