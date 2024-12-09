Left Menu

Ayurveda's Global Convergence: Uniting Ancient Wisdom in Dehradun

The 10th World Ayurveda Congress is set to take place in Dehradun, showcasing Ayurveda's global importance. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister praised its cultural significance, while over 300 international delegates are expected. The event aims to spotlight research and innovation in Ayurveda, positioning Uttarakhand as a leading state in this field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:48 IST
Ayurveda's Global Convergence: Uniting Ancient Wisdom in Dehradun
  • Country:
  • India

The 10th World Ayurveda Congress, scheduled in Dehradun from December 12 to 15, underscores the global significance of Ayurveda. The event, lauded by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami, celebrates the state's rich heritage as a hub of yoga and Ayurvedic knowledge.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the culmination of extensive research in Ayurveda due to Uttarakhand's favorable climate and medicinal flora. The congress aims to enlighten both domestic and international audiences about Ayurveda's benefits, supported by ongoing developments, including new hospitals and research initiatives in the state.

Over 300 international delegates from 58 countries and 6500 Indian participants are registered for the event, with a projected attendance exceeding two lakh. The program will be inaugurated by the Union Ayush minister, with the state governor as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024