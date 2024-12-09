Ayurveda's Global Convergence: Uniting Ancient Wisdom in Dehradun

The 10th World Ayurveda Congress, scheduled in Dehradun from December 12 to 15, underscores the global significance of Ayurveda. The event, lauded by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami, celebrates the state's rich heritage as a hub of yoga and Ayurvedic knowledge.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the culmination of extensive research in Ayurveda due to Uttarakhand's favorable climate and medicinal flora. The congress aims to enlighten both domestic and international audiences about Ayurveda's benefits, supported by ongoing developments, including new hospitals and research initiatives in the state.

Over 300 international delegates from 58 countries and 6500 Indian participants are registered for the event, with a projected attendance exceeding two lakh. The program will be inaugurated by the Union Ayush minister, with the state governor as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)