Mumbai Lights Up the Golden Globes: 'All We Imagine As Light' Shines Bright

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' has made a significant splash in the international film circuit, securing two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globes. The Mumbai-set narrative, revolving around the enduring friendship of three women, is vying for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and Best Director honors.

The film previously scripted history by being the first Indian feature to clinch the Grand Prix at Cannes this May. As the film gears up for the Oscars, it continues to stack wins and nominations through the award season. It will face international contenders like 'Emilia Perez' from France and 'The Girl With the Needle' from Poland at the Globes.

Addressing her nomination, Kapadia expressed her gratitude to the HFPA and urged Indian audiences to support the film in cinemas. With prior accolades from the New York Film Critics Circle and the Gotham Awards, this Malayalam-Hindi film distributed by Janus Films in the US offers a poignant exploration of love and friendship.

