Left Menu

Sonam Bajwa Joins 'Baaghi 4': Punjabi Star's Bollywood Breakthrough

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is making her Bollywood debut in the highly anticipated movie 'Baaghi 4', joining Tiger Shroff. This film marks her first major role in the Hindi film industry. Directed by A Harsha and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 4' will be released in September 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:56 IST
Sonam Bajwa Joins 'Baaghi 4': Punjabi Star's Bollywood Breakthrough
Sonam Bajwa
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi film star Sonam Bajwa, known for her roles in 'Nikka Zaildar' and 'Manje Bistre', is set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming action film 'Baaghi 4'.

The movie, headlined by Tiger Shroff, is the latest installment in the hit 'Baaghi' series and is scheduled for a September 2025 release. Directed by A Harsha, it is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with Bajwa being warmly welcomed by Shroff through an Instagram announcement.

In addition to Shroff and Bajwa, 'Baaghi 4' will also feature Sanjay Dutt. Fans are eager to see how Bajwa's transition from Punjabi cinema to Bollywood unfolds, especially with her upcoming role in 'Housefull 5' set to hit screens soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024