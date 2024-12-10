Sonam Bajwa Joins 'Baaghi 4': Punjabi Star's Bollywood Breakthrough

Punjabi film star Sonam Bajwa, known for her roles in 'Nikka Zaildar' and 'Manje Bistre', is set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming action film 'Baaghi 4'.

The movie, headlined by Tiger Shroff, is the latest installment in the hit 'Baaghi' series and is scheduled for a September 2025 release. Directed by A Harsha, it is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with Bajwa being warmly welcomed by Shroff through an Instagram announcement.

In addition to Shroff and Bajwa, 'Baaghi 4' will also feature Sanjay Dutt. Fans are eager to see how Bajwa's transition from Punjabi cinema to Bollywood unfolds, especially with her upcoming role in 'Housefull 5' set to hit screens soon.

