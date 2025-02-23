Left Menu

Punjabi Star Sonia Mann Takes Political Leap with AAP

Punjabi actress Sonia Mann has joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, marking her entry into politics. Mann, known for her social service and role in varied films, lauds AAP's governance in Punjab, which motivated her involvement in political service through the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:07 IST
Punjabi Star Sonia Mann Takes Political Leap with AAP
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi actress Sonia Mann joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Sunday, an event marked by the presence of the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

In a statement from the party, Kejriwal, along with other prominent AAP leaders, extended a warm welcome to Mann as she entered the political arena.

Having actively engaged in social service and raising significant social and political issues via social media, Mann is inspired by the AAP's governance in Punjab. She believes the party provides the best platform to serve the community. With a diverse filmography, including works in Punjabi, Hindi, and Malayalam films, Mann moves forward to combine her entertainment and social platforms for broader impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025