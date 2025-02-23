Punjabi Star Sonia Mann Takes Political Leap with AAP

Punjabi actress Sonia Mann joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Sunday, an event marked by the presence of the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

In a statement from the party, Kejriwal, along with other prominent AAP leaders, extended a warm welcome to Mann as she entered the political arena.

Having actively engaged in social service and raising significant social and political issues via social media, Mann is inspired by the AAP's governance in Punjab. She believes the party provides the best platform to serve the community. With a diverse filmography, including works in Punjabi, Hindi, and Malayalam films, Mann moves forward to combine her entertainment and social platforms for broader impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)