Entertainment Spotlight: Lionsgate, Trials, and Golden Globe Nods

Activist investor Anson Funds takes a stake in Lionsgate, urging a potential sale. French director Christophe Ruggia faces trial for alleged abuse. Golden Globe nominations spotlight 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist.' Jay-Z denies assault allegations. Comcast and Warner Bros sign a new distribution deal.

Updated: 11-12-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:29 IST
Entertainment headlines this week highlight key developments across the industry. Activist investor Anson Funds has taken a stake in Lionsgate Studios, urging the company to consider strategic options including a possible sale, as reported by Bloomberg. This move comes amid governance challenges and recent box-office disappointments faced by the studio.

In cinematic legal news, French director Christophe Ruggia stands trial for allegedly abusing actress Adèle Haenel when she was underage. This trial marks one of the significant #MeToo cases in French cinema, illustrating an ongoing battle against power abuses in the industry.

On the awards circuit, musical thriller 'Emilia Perez' and epic drama 'The Brutalist' lead the nominations for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. The announcement sets the stage for an exciting awards season, while significant deals and allegations keep the industry buzzing.

