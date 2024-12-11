Entertainment Spotlight: Lionsgate, Trials, and Golden Globe Nods

Entertainment headlines this week highlight key developments across the industry. Activist investor Anson Funds has taken a stake in Lionsgate Studios, urging the company to consider strategic options including a possible sale, as reported by Bloomberg. This move comes amid governance challenges and recent box-office disappointments faced by the studio.

In cinematic legal news, French director Christophe Ruggia stands trial for allegedly abusing actress Adèle Haenel when she was underage. This trial marks one of the significant #MeToo cases in French cinema, illustrating an ongoing battle against power abuses in the industry.

On the awards circuit, musical thriller 'Emilia Perez' and epic drama 'The Brutalist' lead the nominations for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. The announcement sets the stage for an exciting awards season, while significant deals and allegations keep the industry buzzing.

(With inputs from agencies.)