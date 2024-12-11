Brawl Erupts at 'Pushpa 2' Screening; Six Arrested

A night at the movies turned into a scene of chaos as a clash broke out during the screening of 'Pushpa 2' at a local multiplex. The incident, involving six young individuals, prompted police intervention late Monday night at the Vin Palace in Vikas Nagar.

According to Vikash Nagar police station in-charge Alok Kumar Singh, tensions flared after an exchange of comments escalated into a physical confrontation. Despite police efforts to de-escalate the situation, the altercation continued, leading to the arrest of the individuals involved.

The arrested parties, all in their mid-20s, face charges including wrongful restraint, assault, and the use of criminal force. They were brought before a magistrate and subsequently placed under judicial custody. The much-anticipated film, headlined by superstar Allu Arjun, had just been released last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)