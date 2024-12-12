Chandigarh Child Rights Commission Cautions Diljit Dosanjh Ahead of Live Concert

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has issued an advisory to singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, cautioning against performing alcohol-themed songs at his upcoming live performance. The commission cited concerns about the potential negative impact of such songs on children.

The advisory, issued by CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal, highlights specific songs and warns against altered versions that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. It follows a similar directive during Dosanjh's previous performance in Hyderabad.

Additionally, the advisory stresses monitoring sound levels and ensuring alcohol is not served to individuals under 25, as per legal restrictions. Meanwhile, local requests to change the concert venue aim to prevent traffic congestion and inconvenience to residents.

