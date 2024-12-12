Left Menu

Chandigarh Child Rights Commission Cautions Diljit Dosanjh Ahead of Live Concert

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights has advised singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs during his upcoming concert, citing adverse effects on impressionable children. Concerns have also been raised over sound levels and serving alcohol to those under 25 during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:45 IST
The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has issued an advisory to singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, cautioning against performing alcohol-themed songs at his upcoming live performance. The commission cited concerns about the potential negative impact of such songs on children.

The advisory, issued by CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal, highlights specific songs and warns against altered versions that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. It follows a similar directive during Dosanjh's previous performance in Hyderabad.

Additionally, the advisory stresses monitoring sound levels and ensuring alcohol is not served to individuals under 25, as per legal restrictions. Meanwhile, local requests to change the concert venue aim to prevent traffic congestion and inconvenience to residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

