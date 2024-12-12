Syrians Rally for Justice: The Legacy of Mazen al-Hamada
Syrians in Damascus mourned and protested in a funeral for Mazen al-Hamada, a prominent anti-government activist, whose body was discovered after President Bashar Assad's ouster. The procession was a rally for justice against Assad's regime, reflecting al-Hamada's legacy in the anti-Assad movement.
- Country:
- Syria
In a poignant display of defiance and mourning, hundreds of Syrians marched through central Damascus on Thursday, honoring the late Mazen al-Hamada. Known as a vocal anti-government activist, al-Hamada was found dead shortly after the removal of President Bashar Assad, triggering a wave of protest for justice.
The procession, previously unimaginable, turned into a potent call for change as participants carried posters of al-Hamada and other missing detainees, calling for Assad's trial. This march echoed the buried memories of early uprising protests against Assad's regime 13 years ago.
Al-Hamada's story is one of resilience and tragedy. He championed the protest movement from its early days, endured multiple arrests, and after seeking refuge in the Netherlands, returned to Syria in 2020. His family discovered his body in a morgue, a grim reminder of the regime's harsh tactics.
