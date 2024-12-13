Left Menu

President's Polo Match Delays Change of Guard Ceremony

The regular change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be postponed on Saturday due to a scheduled President's polo exhibition match. The change of guard is a distinguished military tradition involving the President's Bodyguard, the oldest regiment of the Indian Army, renowned for their elite equestrian and combat skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that the change of guard ceremony, a traditional military event, will not be held on Saturday due to a President's polo exhibition match. This ceremony, typically conducted in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, is a weekly event that allows a new group of President's Bodyguards to assume their roles.

According to a statement released on Friday, the ceremony has been cancelled for December 14, 2024, in light of the polo match scheduled on the same day. The change of guard is a significant ritual involving the President's Bodyguard, a prestigious regiment established in 1773.

The President's Bodyguard, respected for its ceremonial duties at the presidential residence, boasts personnel skilled in horsemanship, tank operations, and paratrooping, marking the regiment as one of the elite units of the Indian Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)

