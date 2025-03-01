Left Menu

Indian Army Leads Heroic Avalanche Rescue in Chamoli

The Indian Army successfully rescued 14 civilians and 47 workers from an avalanche-hit area in Mana, Chamoli. Search and rescue operations have been ongoing for more than 24 hours, with rescue efforts involving helicopters and collaboration between multiple agencies. One of the civilians remains in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 11:04 IST
(Photo/Central Command, Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday morning, the Indian Army achieved a significant milestone by rescuing 14 civilians from the avalanche-stricken region of Mana in Chamoli. The army's relentless search and rescue operations have been active for over 24 hours, as reported by the Indian Army.

With a temporary improvement in weather, three injured individuals were airlifted from Mana to Joshimath for urgent medical attention, utilizing civil helicopters hired by the army. According to a post by Surya Command of the Indian Army, all available resources and personnel are actively engaged alongside various agencies to aid the rescue mission.

Brigadier MS Dhillon of the Indian Army confirmed that a team successfully evacuated 14 individuals who were trapped by the avalanche. He stated that around-the-clock operations ensured their rescue, although one person remains in critical condition, now receiving medical treatment.

To date, 47 out of 55 workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have been safely extracted from the avalanche site within Mana village, Chamoli district. Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari highlighted the use of four helicopters in the ongoing rescue efforts coordinated by the army.

The District Magistrate further disclosed that from those rescued, seven have been transferred to Joshimath Hospital. While three are reported stable, all remain under medical supervision. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has released helpline numbers for individuals needing assistance or information related to the avalanche event. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

