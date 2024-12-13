Left Menu

Triumphant Nods for 'All We Imagine As Light' at the Critics Choice Awards

'All We Imagine As Light', directed by Payal Kapadia, is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 30th Critics Choice Awards. The film, an Indian-French production, tells the story of two nurses in Mumbai and has received multiple accolades including a Grand Prix Award at Cannes and recognition by New York Film Critics Circle.

Updated: 13-12-2024 17:05 IST
Payal Kapadia's debut feature film, 'All We Imagine As Light', has secured a prestigious nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the upcoming 30th annual Critics Choice Awards. The nominations were revealed by the Critics Choice Association on Thursday evening.

The Indian-French co-production is up against notable contenders from France, Latvia, Ireland, Brazil, and Germany, with directors such as Mohammad Rasoulof in the mix. The nomination follows its recent dual nods at the Golden Globe Awards.

The film, starring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, profiles the lives of two nurses from Kerala navigating their world in Mumbai. Notably, it also earned accolades from global critics and film festivals, including Sight and Sound magazine's top film of the year and the Gotham Awards.

