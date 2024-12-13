Triumphant Nods for 'All We Imagine As Light' at the Critics Choice Awards

Payal Kapadia's debut feature film, 'All We Imagine As Light', has secured a prestigious nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the upcoming 30th annual Critics Choice Awards. The nominations were revealed by the Critics Choice Association on Thursday evening.

The Indian-French co-production is up against notable contenders from France, Latvia, Ireland, Brazil, and Germany, with directors such as Mohammad Rasoulof in the mix. The nomination follows its recent dual nods at the Golden Globe Awards.

The film, starring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, profiles the lives of two nurses from Kerala navigating their world in Mumbai. Notably, it also earned accolades from global critics and film festivals, including Sight and Sound magazine's top film of the year and the Gotham Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)