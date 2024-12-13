High Court Grants Interim Bail to Actor Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2' Case
The Telangana High Court granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun following his arrest related to a woman's death during his 'Pushpa 2' movie screening. Earlier, a local court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. The actor is required to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
Actor Allu Arjun received a four-week interim bail from the Telangana High Court after being arrested earlier for connections to a woman's death during the screening of 'Pushpa 2'.
The local court initially remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody, sending him to Chanchalguda Jail under tight security.
The High Court granted the bail during his transfer, with the condition that Arjun cooperates with ongoing investigations.
