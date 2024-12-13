High Court Grants Interim Bail to Actor Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2' Case

Actor Allu Arjun received a four-week interim bail from the Telangana High Court after being arrested earlier for connections to a woman's death during the screening of 'Pushpa 2'.

The local court initially remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody, sending him to Chanchalguda Jail under tight security.

The High Court granted the bail during his transfer, with the condition that Arjun cooperates with ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)