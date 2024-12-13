Entertainment News: Labor Disputes, Studio Shifts, and On-Set Stories

In entertainment news, Netflix's 'Love is Blind' producers face accusations of violating U.S. labor laws. The National Labor Relations Board claims Delirium TV and Kinetic Content misclassified cast members to avoid granting employee rights.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros Discovery is reorganizing its operations, separating cable TV businesses like CNN from streaming, potentially paving the way for future deals as cord-cutting increases.

In film highlights, Netflix's new film 'Carry-On,' starring Taron Egerton, acknowledges the hard work of TSA employees during busy holiday seasons. Additionally, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed accusations against Jay-Z, stating the situation hasn't affected the league's partnership with Roc Nation.

Celebrity vocal coach Eric Vetro shares his experiences training stars such as Ariana Grande and Timothee Chalamet, highlighting his role in developing their musical talents for various projects.

