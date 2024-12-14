Left Menu

Luxury and Heritage: Notre Dame's Grand Reopening

Notre Dame's reopening was a grand event, mixing cultural renewal with luxury branding. LVMH, led by Bernard Arnault, was central, contributing to the cathedral's renovation alongside Kering and L'Oréal. Amid celebration, discourse arose on the propriety of luxury brands' prominence in a sacred space.

Updated: 14-12-2024 12:59 IST
Notable attendees included LVMH head Bernard Arnault and French President Emmanuel Macron, alongside luxury figures like Pharrell Williams and Salma Hayek. The ceremony was a culmination of a collective effort, with over 250 companies involved in the five-year restoration following Notre Dame's devastating fire in 2019.

Despite the grandeur, some questioned the appropriateness of using a revered monument as a branding platform. Yet, the contributions, including LVMH's significant donation, were largely praised, underscoring the intricate relationship between France's luxury sector and its national heritage.

