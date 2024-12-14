Left Menu

Russia Triumphs in the 13th Admiral's Cup Sailing Regatta

Russia clinched the 13th Admiral's Cup at the Indian Naval Academy, with Italy and India in second and third. Lt Gorkunov Petr llyich won the men's category. Ensign Camilla Bernabei topped the women's. The event saw diverse cultural interactions and intense Laser Radial boat races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:56 IST
Russia emerged victorious in the 13th edition of the prestigious Admiral's Cup sailing regatta at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, dominating both team and individual events.

The Russian team, represented by Lt Gorkunov Petr llyich and Cdt Loshichinina Polina Vladislavovna, bested competitors from 25 countries. Italy and India secured second and third positions respectively in the team segment.

Cultural exchange activities enriched the regatta experience with international participants exploring Indian traditions and scenic locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

