Rediscovering History: Sambhal's Bhasma Shankar Temple Reopens After 46 Years

Sambhal's Bhasma Shankar temple, closed for 46 years due to 1978 communal riots, reopens as part of an anti-encroachment drive. The temple, significant to the local Hindu community, features an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. This reopening highlights efforts to revive religious and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 14-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural and historical development, the Sambhal administration has reopened the revered Bhasma Shankar temple, which had been sealed for the past 46 years. The closure occurred after communal riots in 1978 prompted the local Hindu community to leave the area.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, while spearheading an anti-encroachment and electricity theft campaign, discovered the temple in the Khaggu Sarai locality, leading to its reopening. The temple, home to an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling, has become a focal point for community reconciliation.

The move follows recent unrest over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Local figures like 82-year-old Vishnu Shankar Rastogi emphasize the temple's religious relevance and welcome the revival as a positive step towards preserving cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

