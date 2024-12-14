Rajasthan's Cultural Icons Left Out of Major Summit

The Rajasthan Forum has voiced strong dissatisfaction with the exclusion of artists native to the state from the recently concluded 'Rising Rajasthan' Summit. The summit, which spanned three days, did not feature local artists in its cultural program.

In a letter directed to the Chief Minister, Forum President Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, a Padma Bhushan awardee, expressed his concern over the missing representation of Rajasthan's cultural traditions. He outlined that the summit failed to include Dhrupad music, Kathak dance, and folk art, all integral to the state's rich heritage.

The Forum, consisting of 34 eminent artists, including 12 Padma awardees, criticized the government for not consulting them, a key cultural body in Rajasthan, during the event's planning phase. The group has urged the government to ensure their participation in future cultural initiatives to promote and preserve the state's artistic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)