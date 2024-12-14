Left Menu

Rajasthan's Cultural Icons Left Out of Major Summit

The Rajasthan Forum criticized the 'Rising Rajasthan' Summit for excluding state-origin artists, highlighting the absence of traditional art forms like Dhrupad music and Kathak dance. The Forum, comprising distinguished artists, called on the government to involve them in planning future events to better represent Rajasthan's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:24 IST
Rajasthan's Cultural Icons Left Out of Major Summit
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Forum has voiced strong dissatisfaction with the exclusion of artists native to the state from the recently concluded 'Rising Rajasthan' Summit. The summit, which spanned three days, did not feature local artists in its cultural program.

In a letter directed to the Chief Minister, Forum President Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, a Padma Bhushan awardee, expressed his concern over the missing representation of Rajasthan's cultural traditions. He outlined that the summit failed to include Dhrupad music, Kathak dance, and folk art, all integral to the state's rich heritage.

The Forum, consisting of 34 eminent artists, including 12 Padma awardees, criticized the government for not consulting them, a key cultural body in Rajasthan, during the event's planning phase. The group has urged the government to ensure their participation in future cultural initiatives to promote and preserve the state's artistic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024