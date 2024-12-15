Tragedy at Folk Theatre: Gate Collapse Injures Over 30 in Odisha

Over 30 people, including women and children, were injured when a gate collapsed at a folk theatre event in Odisha's Cuttack district, officials confirmed. The mishap occurred in Raisunguda, Salepur, on Saturday night as attendees navigated the metal structure.

The injured were promptly admitted to Salepur hospital before six critically injured individuals were transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse, police informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)