Tragedy at Folk Theatre: Gate Collapse Injures Over 30 in Odisha

Over 30 individuals, including women and children, sustained injuries after a gate at a folk theatre show in Odisha's Cuttack district collapsed. The accident occurred as attendees were passing through. Critically injured individuals were transferred to SCB Medical College, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-12-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 09:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 30 people, including women and children, were injured when a gate collapsed at a folk theatre event in Odisha's Cuttack district, officials confirmed. The mishap occurred in Raisunguda, Salepur, on Saturday night as attendees navigated the metal structure.

The injured were promptly admitted to Salepur hospital before six critically injured individuals were transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse, police informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

