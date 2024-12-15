Left Menu

Varun Dhawan on Fatherhood and Film: A Star's Transformative Year

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan shares his transformative experience of fatherhood after welcoming daughter Lara with Natasha Dalal. He reflects on the life-changing realization it brings and its impact on his perspective of manhood. Dhawan is also promoting his upcoming film 'Baby John', collaborating with Salman Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:26 IST
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who recently became a father to daughter Lara with wife Natasha Dalal, describes fatherhood as a transformative journey that has profoundly impacted his life.

Discussing his new role as a father, Dhawan reveals how the birth of his daughter has redefined his perspective on life, particularly in understanding the lessons taught by his own mother. This significant experience has shifted his outlook on manhood and reinforced the importance of nurturing relationships.

In parallel, Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming action drama 'Baby John,' directed by Kalees. The film marks the Hindi production debut of director Atlee and features notable names like Salman Khan in a unique role. The film is set for a December 25 release, generating significant anticipation among fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

