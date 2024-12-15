Varun Dhawan on Fatherhood and Film: A Star's Transformative Year

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who recently became a father to daughter Lara with wife Natasha Dalal, describes fatherhood as a transformative journey that has profoundly impacted his life.

Discussing his new role as a father, Dhawan reveals how the birth of his daughter has redefined his perspective on life, particularly in understanding the lessons taught by his own mother. This significant experience has shifted his outlook on manhood and reinforced the importance of nurturing relationships.

In parallel, Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming action drama 'Baby John,' directed by Kalees. The film marks the Hindi production debut of director Atlee and features notable names like Salman Khan in a unique role. The film is set for a December 25 release, generating significant anticipation among fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)