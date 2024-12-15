Unveiling the Hidden Realities of the Modelling World: Alicia Kaur's Perspective

In the often glamorous yet opaque world of modelling, supermodel Alicia Kaur has unveiled some of its lesser-known truths. In an eye-opening conversation with ANI, Kaur candidly addressed pressing challenges such as substance abuse and the media's portrayal of the fashion industry.

Confirming encounters with drugs and alcohol among models, Kaur stated, "Yes, I have," underscoring that these issues pervade not just modelling but various sectors. While acknowledging industry challenges, she noted the disparity between reality and exaggerated depictions in TV and film, highlighting how the modelling world has shifted since the 1990s.

Kaur further emphasized her commitment to guiding younger models, steering them away from destructive paths. She stressed that while substance abuse remains a concern, media dramatization often overshadows the truths. Reflecting on India's fashion scene, Kaur discussed its connection with Bollywood and pageants, which many view as launchpads for film careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)