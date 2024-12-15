Left Menu

Unveiling the Hidden Realities of the Modelling World: Alicia Kaur's Perspective

Supermodel Alicia Kaur exposes the hidden challenges in the modelling world, emphasizing issues like substance abuse and media depictions. She highlights the evolution from past sensationalism and her efforts to mentor young models. Kaur also notes the strong ties between the Indian fashion industry and Bollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:09 IST
Unveiling the Hidden Realities of the Modelling World: Alicia Kaur's Perspective
Alicia Kaur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the often glamorous yet opaque world of modelling, supermodel Alicia Kaur has unveiled some of its lesser-known truths. In an eye-opening conversation with ANI, Kaur candidly addressed pressing challenges such as substance abuse and the media's portrayal of the fashion industry.

Confirming encounters with drugs and alcohol among models, Kaur stated, "Yes, I have," underscoring that these issues pervade not just modelling but various sectors. While acknowledging industry challenges, she noted the disparity between reality and exaggerated depictions in TV and film, highlighting how the modelling world has shifted since the 1990s.

Kaur further emphasized her commitment to guiding younger models, steering them away from destructive paths. She stressed that while substance abuse remains a concern, media dramatization often overshadows the truths. Reflecting on India's fashion scene, Kaur discussed its connection with Bollywood and pageants, which many view as launchpads for film careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024