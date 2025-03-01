Versace's New Collection and Potential Sale Stir Fashion World

At Milan Fashion Week, Versace showcased its new collection, blending mixed prints, sharp tailoring, and punk elements, igniting interest amid rumors of a possible sale of the iconic brand.

Donatella Versace introduced the autumn-winter 2025 lineup with puffy creations adorned in leopard and house prints. The show featured sharp black trouser suits, dresses, and jackets with pointy shoulders, contrasted with bold printed shirts and skirts.

Amidst speculations of a sale, potential buyers like Prada and OTB are reportedly examining Versace's financial details, while Capri Holdings considers its options since acquiring the luxury label in 2018.

