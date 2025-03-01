Left Menu

Versace's New Collection and Potential Sale Stir Fashion World

Versace's latest fashion show at Milan Fashion Week unveiled a mix of prints, tailoring, and punk elements, while rumors swirl about a potential sale of the brand. Donatella Versace emphasized empowerment through fashion. Possible buyers include Prada, as Capri Holdings explores selling the renowned Italian label.

Updated: 01-03-2025 17:17 IST
  • Italy

At Milan Fashion Week, Versace showcased its new collection, blending mixed prints, sharp tailoring, and punk elements, igniting interest amid rumors of a possible sale of the iconic brand.

Donatella Versace introduced the autumn-winter 2025 lineup with puffy creations adorned in leopard and house prints. The show featured sharp black trouser suits, dresses, and jackets with pointy shoulders, contrasted with bold printed shirts and skirts.

Amidst speculations of a sale, potential buyers like Prada and OTB are reportedly examining Versace's financial details, while Capri Holdings considers its options since acquiring the luxury label in 2018.

