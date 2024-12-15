Alicia Kaur: Navigating Diversity and Breaking Boundaries in Fashion

Alicia Kaur, a supermodel based in Mumbai, has become a significant presence in the Indian fashion industry, garnering attention with her appearances at high-profile events such as Lakme Fashion Week. The model recently discussed her strategy for handling skin color diversity criticisms within the modeling sphere.

The fashion world has made strides toward inclusivity, embracing a broader range of skin tones and body types; however, this shift is relatively new. Speaking with ANI, Kaur recounted the bias she encountered in both Australia and India during the early stages of her career.

Kaur described her experience of being labeled unfairly based on her complexion, sharing the hurtful comments she received. Despite these challenges, she has developed a mantra to help her cope: distancing herself from negativity and centering on self-appreciation. She acknowledges the recurring nature of discrimination but remains focused on personal growth.

Despite facing rejection, Alicia attributes her accomplishments to discipline and routine, advising young models to adopt similar habits. Her dedication has enabled her to achieve her aspirations in India, reinforcing the importance of perseverance.

Earlier this year, Kaur captured media attention with her performance alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra at a retro-themed fashion show in Delhi by designers Shantanu and Nikhil. (ANI)

