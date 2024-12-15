Left Menu

Legendary Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Hospitalized in San Francisco

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco due to heart issues, as confirmed by his friend and fellow musician, Rakesh Chaurasia. Hussain, 73, is currently in the ICU after experiencing hypertension. Friends and family express their concern over his health.

Updated: 15-12-2024 19:14 IST
Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco, confirmed his friend and fellow musician Rakesh Chaurasia on Sunday. Hussain, 73, is currently battling heart-related issues that have necessitated his stay in the ICU.

The musician, who has been experiencing blood pressure issues, was admitted to the hospital over a week ago. A source close to Hussain has also highlighted the seriousness of his condition.

'He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation,' Chaurasia expressed to PTI, echoing the sentiments of those close to the iconic musician.

(With inputs from agencies.)

