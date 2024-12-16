Remembering A Tabla Legend: Zakir Hussain's Legacy

Zakir Hussain, renowned tabla maestro, has passed away in a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73, succumbing to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His family confirmed his passing on Monday.

During his illustrious career, Hussain was celebrated with four Grammy Awards, three of which he received earlier this year. His innovative 1973 collaboration with John McLaughlin, L Shankar, and TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram uniquely fused Indian classical music with jazz.

A towering figure in India's classical music scene, Hussain was honored with the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in 2023 for his significant contributions to music.

(With inputs from agencies.)