Remembering A Tabla Legend: Zakir Hussain's Legacy

Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain has passed away at 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Known for merging Indian classical music with other genres, Hussain was a Grammy winner and Padma awardee. His career spanned six decades, working with both international and Indian artistes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 06:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 06:09 IST
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

Zakir Hussain, renowned tabla maestro, has passed away in a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73, succumbing to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His family confirmed his passing on Monday.

During his illustrious career, Hussain was celebrated with four Grammy Awards, three of which he received earlier this year. His innovative 1973 collaboration with John McLaughlin, L Shankar, and TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram uniquely fused Indian classical music with jazz.

A towering figure in India's classical music scene, Hussain was honored with the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in 2023 for his significant contributions to music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

