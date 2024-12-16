Left Menu

Remembering 1971: A Tribute to India's Bravehearts

President Droupadi Murmu honors the courageous Indian soldiers who secured victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Vijay Diwas commemorates this historic event and the liberation of Bangladesh, highlighting the bravery and sacrifice of the nation's heroes as an enduring source of inspiration for every Indian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:06 IST
Remembering 1971: A Tribute to India's Bravehearts
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the courageous Indian soldiers who triumphed over Pakistan in the 1971 war, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice and asserting their stories inspire the nation.

The significant day of Vijay Diwas marks the surrender of the Pakistan military to Indian forces, leading to Bangladesh's liberation.

'On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to our valiant soldiers who displayed indomitable courage during the 1971 war, securing victory for India,' expressed Murmu in a post, emphasizing the unyielding source of national pride their stories represent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

