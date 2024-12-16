Zakir Hussain: A Lifetime of Melodic Brilliance
Zakir Hussain, celebrated Indian musician and tabla virtuoso, passed away at 73. Known for his collaborations and musical innovations, he won three Grammy Awards. Despite decades of success, he embraced pre-performance nerves, considering them crucial for focus. Hussain revolutionized the perception of tabla, making it a standalone musical element.
- Country:
- India
Zakir Hussain, an iconic figure in the world of music, left an indelible mark before passing away at 73 in San Francisco. He is revered for his incredible talent and contributions as a tabla virtuoso, captivating worldwide audiences for over sixty years.
Despite his success, Hussain, who won three Grammy Awards, famously embraced the nervousness before performances. He appreciated this as a mechanism to maintain focus, quoting legendary sitarist Ravi Shankar on the importance of pre-show jitters.
Hussain was instrumental in bringing the tabla from the shadows to the forefront of global music, collaborating with legends like Ravi Shankar and ushering in a new era for the instrument. His legacy, coupled with his father's influence and others, paved the way for future generations of tabla players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
4th India-Malaysia Joint Military Exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI 2024 Commences
Restoring inflation-growth balance is the most important task ahead of RBI: Outgoing RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Meets Finance Minister Amid Term Extension Speculations
Shaktikanta Das: Steering India's Financial Landscape
Only durable price stability is necessary to secure strong foundation of growth: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das.