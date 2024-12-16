Zakir Hussain: A Lifetime of Melodic Brilliance

Zakir Hussain, an iconic figure in the world of music, left an indelible mark before passing away at 73 in San Francisco. He is revered for his incredible talent and contributions as a tabla virtuoso, captivating worldwide audiences for over sixty years.

Despite his success, Hussain, who won three Grammy Awards, famously embraced the nervousness before performances. He appreciated this as a mechanism to maintain focus, quoting legendary sitarist Ravi Shankar on the importance of pre-show jitters.

Hussain was instrumental in bringing the tabla from the shadows to the forefront of global music, collaborating with legends like Ravi Shankar and ushering in a new era for the instrument. His legacy, coupled with his father's influence and others, paved the way for future generations of tabla players.

(With inputs from agencies.)