Remembering the Rhythms: Tributes Pour in for Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Legendary tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain has died at the age of 73 in San Francisco. His passing has left a profound impact on the world of music, with tributes pouring in from all corners of society, acknowledging his unmatched contributions to Indian classical music and its introduction to global audiences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow, describing Hussain as a 'true genius' who revolutionized Indian classical music. Modi noted Hussain's role in elevating the tabla to international acclaim, thanks to his unique ability to blend Indian traditions with global music, making him an icon of cultural unity.

From fellow musicians to film stars, Hussain was mourned as much for his musical genius as for his warm personality. Colleagues and admirers remembered him as a phenomenal figure whose legacy will continue to inspire generations. His death marks an immeasurable loss to both Indian classical and world music.

(With inputs from agencies.)