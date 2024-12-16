Left Menu

Remembering the Rhythms: Tributes Pour in for Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has passed away at age 73 in San Francisco. A legendary figure in Indian classical music, Hussain transcended musical boundaries, popularizing tabla globally. Tributes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other eminent personalities highlight his profound influence on music and cultural unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:08 IST
Remembering the Rhythms: Tributes Pour in for Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain has died at the age of 73 in San Francisco. His passing has left a profound impact on the world of music, with tributes pouring in from all corners of society, acknowledging his unmatched contributions to Indian classical music and its introduction to global audiences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow, describing Hussain as a 'true genius' who revolutionized Indian classical music. Modi noted Hussain's role in elevating the tabla to international acclaim, thanks to his unique ability to blend Indian traditions with global music, making him an icon of cultural unity.

From fellow musicians to film stars, Hussain was mourned as much for his musical genius as for his warm personality. Colleagues and admirers remembered him as a phenomenal figure whose legacy will continue to inspire generations. His death marks an immeasurable loss to both Indian classical and world music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024