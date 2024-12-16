Left Menu

The Eternal Rhythm of Ustad Zakir Hussain: A Legacy Beyond Borders

India mourns the loss of tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, who passed away at 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Renowned figures like Satya Nadella and Gautam Adani pay tribute to his unparalleled contribution to music, acknowledging his legacy as a cultural bridge and timeless musical force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:19 IST
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

India Inc pays tribute to the legendary tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain, who recently passed away at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His death marks the end of an era in the world of classical music and rhythm.

Microsoft's chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, expressed his admiration for Hussain, calling him a 'true legend' whose music transcended international boundaries. Gautam Adani, a billionaire and the founder chairman of the Adani Group, also conveyed his condolences, emphasizing the irreplaceable rhythm Hussain brought to the world.

ONGC and others across the corporate landscape highlighted Hussain's ability to fuse tradition with innovation, uniting generations through music. His art, a conduit of India's rich cultural heritage, will continue to resonate globally, reminding us of his eternal impact on the music world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

