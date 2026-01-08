Security Forces Foil IED Threat in J&K's Rajouri
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district safely defused a suspected IED during a joint operation. Acting on a tip-off, the Army and police launched the operation in the forest area of Kallar in Dori Maal, recovering and destroying the device and finding empty shells.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district successfully thwarted a potential threat by safely defusing a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) found during a joint operation.
On Wednesday, the Army and police launched an operation in the Kallar area of Dori Maal, Thanamandi, following a tip-off about suspicious activity.
Forces identified and destroyed a 4 kg suspected IED through a controlled mechanism, also recovering empty shells at the scene. The area remains under thorough search as the operation continues.
