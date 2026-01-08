Security Forces Foil IED Threat in J&K's Rajouri

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district successfully thwarted a potential threat by safely defusing a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) found during a joint operation.

On Wednesday, the Army and police launched an operation in the Kallar area of Dori Maal, Thanamandi, following a tip-off about suspicious activity.

Forces identified and destroyed a 4 kg suspected IED through a controlled mechanism, also recovering empty shells at the scene. The area remains under thorough search as the operation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)