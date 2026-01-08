Left Menu

Security Forces Foil IED Threat in J&K's Rajouri

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district safely defused a suspected IED during a joint operation. Acting on a tip-off, the Army and police launched the operation in the forest area of Kallar in Dori Maal, recovering and destroying the device and finding empty shells.

Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2026 06:54 IST
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district successfully thwarted a potential threat by safely defusing a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) found during a joint operation.

On Wednesday, the Army and police launched an operation in the Kallar area of Dori Maal, Thanamandi, following a tip-off about suspicious activity.

Forces identified and destroyed a 4 kg suspected IED through a controlled mechanism, also recovering empty shells at the scene. The area remains under thorough search as the operation continues.

