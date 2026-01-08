U.S. Oil Firms Seek Assurances for Venezuela Investments

In a crucial move, U.S. oil companies are pressing for 'serious guarantees' from Washington, according to sources reported by the Financial Times. The demand for assurances comes as President Donald Trump encourages these firms to support his initiatives aimed at reshaping global energy markets.

Despite the push from Trump, the companies appear cautious about engaging in significant investment endeavors in Venezuela without firm commitments from the U.S. government. The potential hesitance could influence the administration's broader energy strategy.

As of now, Reuters has yet to independently verify the Financial Times' report. The situation underscores the complexities facing U.S. energy policies amid international geopolitics.