U.S. Oil Firms Seek Assurances for Venezuela Investments

U.S. oil companies are demanding significant guarantees from Washington before committing to substantial investments in Venezuela. This development occurs amid President Trump's push to realign global energy markets. As reported by the Financial Times, sources suggest the firms' conditions could impact Trump's energy strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 06:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 06:48 IST
In a crucial move, U.S. oil companies are pressing for 'serious guarantees' from Washington, according to sources reported by the Financial Times. The demand for assurances comes as President Donald Trump encourages these firms to support his initiatives aimed at reshaping global energy markets.

Despite the push from Trump, the companies appear cautious about engaging in significant investment endeavors in Venezuela without firm commitments from the U.S. government. The potential hesitance could influence the administration's broader energy strategy.

As of now, Reuters has yet to independently verify the Financial Times' report. The situation underscores the complexities facing U.S. energy policies amid international geopolitics.

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

