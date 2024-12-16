Mukti Jodha on Strengthening India-Bangladesh Bonds Despite Current Tensions

Amid strained relations between India and Bangladesh, Mukti Jodha Lt Colonel Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir underscored the importance of enduring ties at the Vijay Diwas event. Despite unrest, Zahir noted that this year's celebrations are consistent with prior years, focusing on the significance of Bangladesh's liberation.

Zahir, who fought alongside Indian forces in 1971, celebrated the sacrifices made by India, recalling how they provided refuge to millions and aided in Bangladesh's creation. He highlighted that despite isolated anti-India rhetoric, Bangladesh remains peaceful and values good neighborly relations.

Expressing concern over recent attacks on minority Hindus post sheikh Hasina's government fall, Zahir called for robust, lasting friendships for mutual development. Wing Commander D.J. Claire mirrored these sentiments, lamenting the regression in Bangladesh's current state and recalling the sacrifices of the 1971 war.

