Mukti Jodha on Strengthening India-Bangladesh Bonds Despite Current Tensions

Mukti Jodha Lt Colonel Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir emphasized the historical friendship between India and Bangladesh at the Vijay Diwas event, despite current tensions. He highlighted the crucial role of Indian forces in Bangladesh's liberation and stressed the importance of strong bilateral relations for mutual development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:16 IST
Amid strained relations between India and Bangladesh, Mukti Jodha Lt Colonel Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir underscored the importance of enduring ties at the Vijay Diwas event. Despite unrest, Zahir noted that this year's celebrations are consistent with prior years, focusing on the significance of Bangladesh's liberation.

Zahir, who fought alongside Indian forces in 1971, celebrated the sacrifices made by India, recalling how they provided refuge to millions and aided in Bangladesh's creation. He highlighted that despite isolated anti-India rhetoric, Bangladesh remains peaceful and values good neighborly relations.

Expressing concern over recent attacks on minority Hindus post sheikh Hasina's government fall, Zahir called for robust, lasting friendships for mutual development. Wing Commander D.J. Claire mirrored these sentiments, lamenting the regression in Bangladesh's current state and recalling the sacrifices of the 1971 war.

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

