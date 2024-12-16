Remembering Ustad Zakir Hussain: A Global Maestro's Legacy

In the wake of renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain's passing, celebrated singer Anup Jalota has fondly recalled their shared memories. Ustad Zakir Hussain, who succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at 73, was lauded by Jalota as an international artist of great humility and skill.

Jalota, best known for his 'Aisi Laagi Lagan' bhajan, spoke to ANI about Hussain's universal appeal, noting his acceptance across music bands from continents like Australia to Africa. Jalota shared, 'Zakir Hussain was a hero in every band. He was not just an Indian artist but belonged to the whole world.'

Reflecting on past musical performances in the US and Canada, Jalota expressed how Hussain enhanced his concerts. 'We had 12 concerts, and his tabla elevated my performance. I ask God to bless him; he's alive in our hearts forever.' Ustad Zakir Hussain's career includes notable collaborations with legends and international projects, earning him four Grammy Awards and India's prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

