Merz's Mission: Reshaping EU-China Economic Ties

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visits Beijing to reset economic ties, amidst tensions between Europe, US alliances, and supply chain issues. Joined by a business delegation, Merz aims to redefine German relations with China, addressing competition challenges and exploring potential EU-China collaborations despite existing trade imbalances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:44 IST
Chancellor Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • China

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, aiming to rejuvenate bilateral ties while China's leadership promotes itself as a dependable economic ally. This comes at a time when Europe is grappling with balancing its loyalty to the US and addressing supply chain challenges.

This is Merz's inaugural visit to China, following other European leaders like Britain's and Canada's recent diplomatic interactions. His visit highlights the ongoing dialogue between Europe and China, with hopes of benefiting from China's vast market and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Accompanying Merz is a 30-company delegation, including top automotive firms like Volkswagen and BMW, facing pressure from Chinese competitors. State media emphasize the potential for EU-China collaboration as a stabilizing force amidst US tariff-induced global trade disruptions.

